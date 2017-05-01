Tue 9 AM | Author Takes Hand In Rebuilding Detroit

Related Program: 
Detroit might be the unofficial capital city of the "rust belt," battered by decades of deindustrialization and decay. 

Detroit's abandoned Michigan Central Station, a symbol of downtown decay.
Credit Rick Harris, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37965809

That's why people can find real deals on real estate there.  Like Drew Philp, who got one really cheap and wrote about it in A $500 House in Detroit: Rebuilding an Abandoned Home and an American City

Renovating the house will eventually cost him a bit more than the original investment, but he's learned a lot about his adopted city and American society--and himself as well. 

Drew Philp is our guest. 

 

