Tue 9 AM | Author Takes Hand In Rebuilding Detroit

Detroit might be the unofficial capital city of the "rust belt," battered by decades of deindustrialization and decay.

That's why people can find real deals on real estate there. Like Drew Philp, who got one really cheap and wrote about it in A $500 House in Detroit: Rebuilding an Abandoned Home and an American City.

Renovating the house will eventually cost him a bit more than the original investment, but he's learned a lot about his adopted city and American society--and himself as well.

Drew Philp is our guest.