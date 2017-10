You don't have to tell any journalist that the world is changing.

The days when they worked just for the next newscast or press run are long gone, thanks to the Internet.

And this is the zone in which the Online News Association works.

Southern Oregon University professor Erik Palmer just returned from the conference of the ONA, where he was identified as a "disruptive journalism fellow."

Hear what he did to get that tag, and what he thinks about the near- and long-term future of journalism.