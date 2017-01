The Southern Oregon Historical Society is trying not to become history itself.

SOHS was once funded by property taxes, but a change in law allowed its levy money to be redirected, and it was.

The organization has struggled since then, with programs and staff cut to a bare minimum.

Staff is now all-volunteer. And a tax levy to create a historic preservation district failed in the November election.

SOHS board members Carolyn Kingsnorth and Lary Mullaly visit with details of what can be done now.