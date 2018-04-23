Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Science And Law Team Up For Climate Change Blame

By , & 56 minutes ago
  • Wikimedia Commons

Who would you blame for climate change?  And more to the point, if you could sue someone over it, who would that be? 

Oregon is the source of lawsuits filed on behalf of children, meant to provoke government action on climate change.  But that's just one legal approach. 

"Attribution science" looks to pinpoint responsibility for climate change.  And so it involves both scientists--like the Union of Concerned Scientists--and lawyers, like those at Client Earth. 

Sophie Marjanac of Client Earth and Peter Frumhoff of UCS explain the concepts.  
 

Tags: 
climate change

Related Content

Exploring What Our Quest For Energy Did To The Planet

By , & Apr 16, 2018
Wikimedia/Public Domain

Human contributions to global warming get a thorough examination in William T. Vollman's two-book series "Carbon Ideologies." 

Volume 1, out now, is called No Immediate Danger, and its primary focus is nuclear energy.  Which adds almost nothing in the way of greenhouse gases, but has its own considerable set of concerns. 

The author traveled far and wide and even put himself in some danger to research the books. 

Date Set For Youth Climate Lawsuit in Eugene

By Rachael McDonald Apr 13, 2018

A Federal Magistrate judge in Eugene Thursday set a trial date for a case that pits 21 young people against the Trump Administration over climate change.  But, attorneys for the government will likely try to delay or prevent the trial from taking place.