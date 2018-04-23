Tue 8:30 | Science And Law Team Up For Climate Change Blame

Who would you blame for climate change? And more to the point, if you could sue someone over it, who would that be?

Oregon is the source of lawsuits filed on behalf of children, meant to provoke government action on climate change. But that's just one legal approach.

"Attribution science" looks to pinpoint responsibility for climate change. And so it involves both scientists--like the Union of Concerned Scientists--and lawyers, like those at Client Earth.

Sophie Marjanac of Client Earth and Peter Frumhoff of UCS explain the concepts.

