Tue 8:30 | Oregon Gun-Control Orgs Re-Group On Strategy

Twice in recent weeks, Oregon groups working to get gun-control measures on the ballot had to retreat.

Pro-gun groups took the measures to court, delaying the collection of signatures. The measure supporters opted not to try collecting signatures in a very short period of time before a deadline.

One of the measures would have created a law to require safe storage of guns.

Oregonians for Safe Gun Storage have not given up on their quest.

Jake Weigler from the group joins us to talk about the effort and where it goes from here.