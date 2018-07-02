Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Oregon Gun-Control Orgs Re-Group On Strategy

By , & 31 minutes ago
  • Revolver with trigger lock in place.
    Revolver with trigger lock in place.
    CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1240671

Twice in recent weeks, Oregon groups working to get gun-control measures on the ballot had to retreat. 

Pro-gun groups took the measures to court, delaying the collection of signatures.  The measure supporters opted not to try collecting signatures in a very short period of time before a deadline. 

One of the measures would have created a law to require safe storage of guns. 

Oregonians for Safe Gun Storage have not given up on their quest. 

Jake Weigler from the group joins us to talk about the effort and where it goes from here. 

Tags: 
guns

Related Content

Gun Deaths Drop In Urban California, Not Rural

By , & May 21, 2018
Megathon Charlie/Flickr

The "conventional wisdom" on firearm deaths is that the rates are higher in urban areas.  In California, the conventional wisdom is wrong. 

The Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California-Davis studied firearm deaths--homicide and suicide--from 2000 to 2015. 

The overall rate of firearm homicide dropped 30% over that time... almost all of it in urban areas.  Rural areas have seen no such decline. 

The Move To Block Oregon State Gun Laws At County Level

By , & May 16, 2018
John Sepulvado/OPB

At times it seems like the different levels of government are at war with each other: states sue the federal government to enforce certain laws (or not to); the federal government sues states (like California) over its approach to immigration "sanctuaries." 

And several Oregon counties have now joined efforts to block the state from enforcing gun control laws. 

The Committee to Preserve the Second Amendment is concerned that state laws are overstepping the bounds of the second amendment.  Coos and Klamath County groups are active. 