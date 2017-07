Maybe you're totally sold on solar power, but you can't afford to install panels on your house.

There IS an option for you, and that is community solar installations.

Oregon law allows groups of people to buy shares in a solar installation on public or shared property.

It's a way to get the benefits of solar for the planet, without the burden of shouldering all the upfront costs alone.

We get an overview of community solar, which is rolling out slowly in Oregon so far.