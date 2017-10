Maybe you thought you'd do good things for the planet by buying an electric car, or at least a hybrid. But what OTHER car might you have in your garage?

This is a question explored by four economists, including David Rapson at the University of California at Davis.

The team discovered that "attribute substitution" enters the picture: families that buy a fuel-efficient car may have a gas-burning SUV as their other vehicle.

Dr. Rapson relates some of the major findings of the study.