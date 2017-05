Once more with feeling: Josephine County votes on a public safety levy.

The May 16th election ballots just went out, and the ballots include a property tax levy to pay for jail and juvenile center operations in Grants Pass.

The sheriff's department in the county has been cut to the bone by budget cuts, with deputies on patrol only a few hours a day.

Several earlier levy requests have lost at the polls.

Commissioner Dan DeYoung and Josephine County Republican Party Chair Joshua Robinson join us.