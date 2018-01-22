Tue 8:30 | Human Networks In History: "The Square And The Tower"

The "fake news" avalanche of our time may have surprised a lot of people. But not the people who understand networks and how they work.

Niall Ferguson is both historian and journalist, and he thinks the people who build networks--particularly today's social media networks--could stand to understand history a little better.

Ferguson gives the lesson himself in his latest book The Square and the Tower: Networks and Power, from the Freemasons to Facebook. He points out how networks have repeatedly posed challenges to established hierarchies throughout history.

Niall Ferguson visits with a short primer.