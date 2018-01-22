Related Program: 
Tue 8:30 | Human Networks In History: "The Square And The Tower"

The "fake news" avalanche of our time may have surprised a lot of people.  But not the people who understand networks and how they work. 

Niall Ferguson is both historian and journalist, and he thinks the people who build networks--particularly today's social media networks--could stand to understand history a little better. 

Ferguson gives the lesson himself in his latest book The Square and the Tower: Networks and Power, from the Freemasons to Facebook.  He points out how networks have repeatedly posed challenges to established hierarchies throughout history. 

Niall Ferguson visits with a short primer. 

Conflict, Armed And Not, In The Social Media Age

By , & Nov 20, 2017
Countries prove all the time, through hacking and other means, that you can mess with your enemies without firing a shot.  The message is not lost on people who might otherwise be fighting wars. 

As journalist David Patrikarakos points out, war is a clash of narratives, and those narratives can be delivered by the internet, rather than bombs and bullets. 

He explains further in his book War in 140 Characters: How Social Media is Reshaping Conflict in the 21st Century

Practicing Good Hygiene On Social Media

By , & Sep 8, 2017
Most teens have grown up with the internet and social media. Their parents and teachers have not.

Noted educator and "millenial and teen expert" Ana Homayoun has written a guide to help parents and teachers understand teens and tweens' social media lives, and to create structures and strategies to make sure that teens' virtual lives don't swallow their real lives. 

The book is called Social Media Wellness: Helping Teens and Tweens Thrive in an Unbalanced Digital World