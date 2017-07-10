Tue 8:30 | Eclipse of '17: The Action In The Sky

Solar eclipses (and lunar ones, for that matter) scared our ancestors hundreds and thousands of years ago.

Today we get quite enthusiastic about them; witness the buildup to what's being called the "All-American Eclipse," which will be total in Salem and other Oregon cities on August 21st.

Count Andrew Fraknoi among the excited. He teaches astronomy at Foothill College near San Francisco and is one of the leading experts on this eclipse.

Dr. Fraknoi joins us to talk about the celestial events of mid-August.

