Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Eclipse of '17: The Action In The Sky

By & 1 hour ago

Solar eclipses (and lunar ones, for that matter) scared our ancestors hundreds and thousands of years ago.

Credit Public Domain/Wikimedia

Today we get quite enthusiastic about them; witness the buildup to what's being called the "All-American Eclipse," which will be total in Salem and other Oregon cities on August 21st. 

Count Andrew Fraknoi among the excited.  He teaches astronomy at Foothill College near San Francisco and is one of the leading experts on this eclipse. 

Dr. Fraknoi joins us to talk about the celestial events of mid-August.  
 

Tags: 
solar eclipse 2017
astronomy

Related Content

A solar eclipse rallied Americans around science. Could it again?

By The World staff Jun 9, 2017

Science journalist David Baron tells the story of the 1878 total eclipse of the sun, visible over the American Wild West. It drew astronomers, scientists and a famous young inventor to witness the event.

"Thomas Edison, age 31, right after he invented the phonograph and immediately before he invented the incandescent lamp, went to Wyoming to see a total eclipse," says Baron.

And so did thousands of others.