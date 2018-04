Got 20 cents? Those two dimes represent the difference between what men and women make on EVERY dollar.

True: women make, on average, 80 cents for every dollar men make. The disparity is a hot topic of discussion on this day (April 10), Equal Pay Day.

Oregon has some news to contribute to the day: an equal pay law passed by the legislature that goes into effect at the beginning of next year.

Trish Garner lobbied for its passage; she and Regina Ayars, both of AAUW, join us.