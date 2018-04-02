Related Program: 
Tue 8:30 | Celebrating And Working For Fair Housing

Only one color is supposed to make a difference in renting or buying a house: green.  As in, if you have enough money, you get the home. 

But evidence of racial discrimination in housing lingers across the country.  This despite the fact that it's been 50 years since Congress passed the Fair Housing Act. 

The Fair Housing Council of Oregon tracks compliance with this and other laws.  The Racial Equity Coalition of Southern Oregon also keeps tabs on the progress. 

Louise Dix from the Fair Housing Council and Alma Rosa Alvarez from the Racial Equity Coalition are our guests.  

 

