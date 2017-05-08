Tue 8:30 | Californians Go Without Mental Health Care

It's possible that half of the people in California who need mental health treatment do not get it.

And money is not the only issue; social stigma also keeps people from getting mental health care.

Those are just some of the findings of a white paper from the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists.

And the younger you are, the more acute the situation: the same paper figures two-thirds of adolescents who need treatment don't get it.

CAMFT President Patricia Ravitz, herself a therapist, explains the findings and possible remedies.

