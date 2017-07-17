Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Bicyclists React To New Oregon Tax

By & 1 minute ago

The big transportation bill passed by the Oregon Legislature had a lot of features for a lot of different travel modes. 

Credit Up & Down Ashland

That includes bicycles, which get more off-street paths under the bill. 

But they also get a new tax: $15 on the sale of every adult-sized bicycle with a value $200 or above.  There are mixed feelings among people who use and sell bicycles, as you might imagine.

We visit with reps from Bike Portland, People for Bikes, and Talent's Flywheel Bicycle Solutions

Get up on your pedals and listen, or shift into the conversation.

 

Tags: 
Bicycles

Related Content

Kicking Off A Scenic Bikeway In Style

By Emily Cureton & Jul 18, 2016
Up & Down Ashland

  Getting into the mountains can yield some spectacular views.  Getting into the mountains on a bicycle can get you the views and a lot of exercise. 

Such is the nature of the Oregon-designated Cascade Siskiyou Scenic Bikeway, rising into the mountains from the Rogue Valley floor. 

The inaugural event on the bikeway will be the Up & Down ride--advertised as "not a ride for the faint-hearted"--on July 23rd. 