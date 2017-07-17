Tue 8:30 | Bicyclists React To New Oregon Tax

The big transportation bill passed by the Oregon Legislature had a lot of features for a lot of different travel modes.

That includes bicycles, which get more off-street paths under the bill.

But they also get a new tax: $15 on the sale of every adult-sized bicycle with a value $200 or above. There are mixed feelings among people who use and sell bicycles, as you might imagine.

We visit with reps from Bike Portland, People for Bikes, and Talent's Flywheel Bicycle Solutions.

Get up on your pedals and listen, or shift into the conversation.