Tue 8:30 | Adjusting The Indoor Climate For Marijuana

Marijuana on the market means opportunities for users and sellers, and some for growers as well.

And challenges for them, too... to grow a decent crop without spending too much money. Some growers choose to grow marijuana indoors, and there are studies underway to make indoor grows of any crops more efficient.

The University of California-Davis is home to the Western Cooling Efficiency Center (WCEC), studying how best to balance environmental controls.

Dr. Theresa Pistochini is the engineering manager at WCEC and our guest.