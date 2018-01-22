Related Program: 
Tue 8 AM | Pot Growers' Rat Poison Affects Spotted Owls

  • Rob Manning/OPB

The Northern spotted owl seems to get it from all sides.  Habitat loss and the encroachment of the barred owl have contributed to a continued decline in spotted owl numbers. 

Now the illegal marijuana trade appears to be having an impact as well. 

Spotted owls that gobble up rodents poisoned at illegal grow sites test positive for rodenticide.  A study from the University of California-Davis tracks the occurrence in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Del Norte counties.

We get the specifics on the findings and how they might be used.  
 

