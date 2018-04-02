Tue 8 AM | Oregon's Medicaid Approach Helps Minorities

There is a race gap in many things in America, health care among them. Health outcomes are just generally better for people with white skin.

But Oregon's ongoing work in expanding Medicaid through the Oregon Health Plan may be closing that gap.

Recent research shows an improvement in health for members of minority groups, since Oregon began using CCOs--coordinated care organizations--to deliver OHP services. The study comes from OHSU in Portland.

Principal author John McConnell joins us with details.

