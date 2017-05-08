Tue 8 AM | Oregon Approaches New Streamside Buffer Rules

Related Program: 
Oregon Approaches New Streamside Buffer Rules

The term "streamside buffers" sounds innocuous enough, but it's a subject of some tension in Oregon. 

The Oregon Department of Forestry proposes new rules for the buffers in part of the state... meaning logging on private lands by certain streams will have to leave more land untouched to preserve water quality. 

Wider buffers means fewer trees cut, so there's some resistance from the Oregon Small Woodlands Association and other timber groups. 

Lena Tucker joins us from ODF's Private Forests Division; Jim James gives the view of the OSWA. 

