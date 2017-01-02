Tue 8 AM | The NEXT Idea For Raising Oregon Revenue

The State of Oregon will have to scramble for funding again in the coming legislative session.

Revenue projections are not keeping up with the cost estimates, to no one's surprise. Measure 97 in the November election was supposed to address the systemic issue by taxing corporations more. But voters rejected it, leading to the obvious question: what next?

A Better Oregon is already on it, floating an idea for a new corporate tax and a health care provider tax.

Ben Unger from ABO visits with details.

