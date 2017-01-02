Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | The NEXT Idea For Raising Oregon Revenue

By & 4 minutes ago
The Jefferson Exchange

The State of Oregon will have to scramble for funding again in the coming legislative session. 

Revenue projections are not keeping up with the cost estimates, to no one's surprise.  Measure 97 in the November election was supposed to address the systemic issue by taxing corporations more.  But voters rejected it, leading to the obvious question: what next? 

A Better Oregon is already on it, floating an idea for a new corporate tax and a health care provider tax. 

Ben Unger from ABO visits with details.  
 

Budget
Oregon legislature

Examining Oregon's Money Measure: 97

By & Aug 30, 2016
The November election season figured to be anything but dull, but Oregon offers a few extra bits of excitement. 

The vote on Ballot Measure 97 is already heating up... Oregon voters will decide on a tax on business income, one that could boost state government revenue substantially. 

Which thrills people who want more money spent on schools and other programs (Yes on 97), but leaves many members of the business community cold (No on 97). 

We begin our examination of issues and candidates in the November election with a roundtable on 97. 

Backers Of Measure 97 Push New Version Of Corporate Tax Hike

By Dec 14, 2016

In the wake of last month's defeat of a proposed corporate tax increase, the union-funded group that sponsored the measure unveiled a new set of revenue-raising proposals Tuesday. But after Measure 97 went down big time in November, this proposal is rather different.

Oregon Governor's Budget Avoids Corporate Taxes Like Those In Failed Measure 97

By Dec 1, 2016

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown rolled out a two-year spending plan Thursday at the State Capitol. The proposal tackles a $1.7 billion budget shortfall with a mix of program cuts and tax hikes.

Remembering The Late Senator Bates

By & Aug 6, 2016
Oregon State Senator Alan Bates (D-Medford) died suddenly on Friday, August 5th. 

He served Southern Oregon in the legislature for 16 years, first in the House, then in the Senate.  And it's not like he didn't already have a full-time job; Dr. Bates--"Doc" to his legislative colleagues--saw and healed patients out of a practice in Medford. 

He brought his medical knowledge to bear on his legislative work, helping shape Oregon's innovative approach to Medicaid. 

We invited some of the people who worked with Sen. Bates and knew him best to join us. 