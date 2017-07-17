Tue 8 AM | New App Shows Humboldt Tsunami Zones

Our part of the world is prone to earthquakes and resulting tsunamis.

In coastal communities, it's easy to know where to go TO, should a tsunami warning sound. But that doesn't cover where you should run FROM.

A new smartphone app developed by Todd Becker, an environmental analyst for Humboldt County, shows the tsunami evacuation zones in the county.

So you can check on a phone which areas should be left behind once the ground shakes.

Todd Becker visits with details of the app and its development.