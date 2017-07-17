Related Program: 
Tue 8 AM | New App Shows Humboldt Tsunami Zones

By & 12 seconds ago

Our part of the world is prone to earthquakes and resulting tsunamis. 

In coastal communities, it's easy to know where to go TO, should a tsunami warning sound.  But that doesn't cover where you should run FROM. 

A new smartphone app developed by Todd Becker, an environmental analyst for Humboldt County, shows the tsunami evacuation zones in the county. 

So you can check on a phone which areas should be left behind once the ground shakes. 

Todd Becker visits with details of the app and its development.

 

tsunami

Related Content

Oregon Produces Tsunami Comic

By & Emily Cureton Oct 27, 2016
OEM/Dark Horse Comics

The person in charge of keeping Oregon informed of earthquake hazards has a side job writing comic books. 

Check that; writing comic books is PART of her job. 

Althea Rizzo is the author of a comic story on how Oregonians can prepare for, and survive, a tsunami. 

This is the second comic book collaboration between Oregon's emergency management agency and Dark Horse Comics, based in Milwaukie. 

Living With The Threat Of Tsunami

By & Emily Cureton Jul 25, 2016

Tsunamis are not unknown on the West Coast.  In fact, plenty of people alive today can remember them. 

Like Tom Horning, who nearly lost his life in the 1964 tsunami and decided to return to live in Seaside, Oregon... which could well see another unwelcome visit from the ocean. 

Bonnie Henderson writes about Tom Horning and the potential for disaster in The Next Tsunami, from Oregon State University Press. 