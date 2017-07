What young person would NOT want to spend summer in the woods? Did we mention there's a little work involved?

Lomakatsi Restoration Project specializes in forest restoration projects like the one ongoing in the Ashland Watershed.

But the project also runs summer programs for young people, training them to do the work of caring for outdoor areas that need some attention.

The offerings include programs for tribal youth.

Lomakatsi reps and students join us in the studio.