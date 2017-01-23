Tue 8 AM | Key Streams Get Mining Protection

A flurry of federal environmental protections took place in the waning days of the Obama administration.

In addition to the much-publicized expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, 100,000 acres of headwaters of the Smith River and other streams were withdrawn from possible mining by an action of the Interior Department.

It is not a permanent block, though it would likely be a long time before mining interests were able to work their claims.

The Kalmiopsis Audubon Society is one of several groups that pushed for the mineral withdrawal.

KAS president Ann Vileisis joins us with details.

