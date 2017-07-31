Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Journalists Laud New Oregon Records Laws

20 minutes ago

"Transparency" is the term often used to describe a government in which the workings are visible and open to the public. 

Credit Wikimedia

Which is how things are supposed to be in America.  But even places that profess to believe in transparency can throw up obstacles. 

Oregon passed a major public records law decades ago, then passed many exemptions to that law. 

Now the 2017 legislature has produced four new laws that should affirm the primacy of openness in government. 

It impressed the state's chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists

SPJ's Shasta Kearns Moore visits with details of the changes and how they'll be implemented.  
 

public records

Related Content

Rewarding LACK Of Transparency: "The Foilies"

By & Mar 15, 2017
Electronic Freedom Foundation

Let the sun shine!  Sunshine Week celebrates the public's right to know the business of government... and observes the uneven delivery of the goods by various governments. 

The messes and mistakes of government transparency are celebrated (tongue-in-cheek) by the Electronic Frontier Foundation's "Foilies."

Entities from the president to the sheriff of Milwaukee County ended up on the list this year. 

The State Of "Sunshine" In Oregon

By & Mar 17, 2017
Wing-Chi Poon, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4503578

Sunshine Week leads us straight into spring, but it's really not about the sun shining in the sky. 

Sunshine Week celebrates openness in government--the metaphorical sun shining into the workings of the people's business. 

Every year, the celebrations are tempered by news of public records withheld or meetings held out of view of the media. 

Open Oregon and other groups monitor the state of government transparency in the state. 