Tue 8 AM | Journalists Laud New Oregon Records Laws

"Transparency" is the term often used to describe a government in which the workings are visible and open to the public.

Which is how things are supposed to be in America. But even places that profess to believe in transparency can throw up obstacles.

Oregon passed a major public records law decades ago, then passed many exemptions to that law.

Now the 2017 legislature has produced four new laws that should affirm the primacy of openness in government.

It impressed the state's chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

SPJ's Shasta Kearns Moore visits with details of the changes and how they'll be implemented.

