Tue 8 AM | How Naloxone Can Save Overdose Victims

The opioid painkiller epidemic took a strange twist when doctors clamped down on the prescription drugs. Users began turning to heroin as a replacement for opioids, and the heroin overdose death rate shot up.

In response, many communities have begun equipping first responders with the drug naloxone--also called Narcan--to revive overdose patients long enough to get medical help.

Julia Pinsky's son died of a heroin overdose; she started "Max's Mission" to help distribute naloxone.

Sara Smith is a nurse and organizer for a naxolone support group under Oregon Pain Guidance.

Brett Johnson is deputy police chief in Medford.

They join us to talk about the practical uses of naxolone, and the obstacles to obtaining and using it.