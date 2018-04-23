Tue 8 AM | Fringe Festival Begins: Meet The Cloud Organ

Get the artists and the robotics students working together, and something interesting is bound to emerge. It apparently has, in time for the Oregon Fringe Festival, starting today (April 24) at Southern Oregon University.

David Bithell led students through the creation of the Cloud Organ, part musical instrument and part structure. Oh, and robotics are involved.

David Bithell joins us, along with Martha Thatcher, who wrote the play "Cyclone," and the play's director, Nolan Sanchez.

OFF curator Jared Brown returns as well.