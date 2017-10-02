Tue 8 AM | Fires Burn Anew, But In Training Exercises

After a long and smoky fire season, plenty of us are more than happy to not even think about outdoor fires.

But then we remember that fire is part of the ecosystems of the lands around us. And as a reminder, this week marks the beginning of the annual Klamath River Prescribed Fire Training Exchange (TREX), hosted by the Mid-Klamath Watershed Council.

So there will be smoke again in the Klamath River valley, just not as much as we saw over the summer.

Trainers and attendees of the TREX share details of the burning and training.

