TUE 8 AM |Environmental Education For Native Youth

A new school is set to open in the mid-Klamath River region, one that’s devoted TO that region’s environment and culture.

The Píkyav Field Institute is part of the Karuk Tribe’s efforts to provide culturally relevant educational access in the remote reaches of California. The idea is to connect young people with the land and indigenous culture. It's being supported by a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to the Karuk Tribe.

Lisa Hillman is Program Manager with the Karuk Tribe. Leaf Hillman is the Tribe's Director of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy. They join us with details.