Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

TUE 8 AM |Environmental Education For Native Youth

By 4 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

A new school is set to open in the mid-Klamath River region, one that’s devoted TO that region’s environment and culture.

Mid-Klamath River, Humboldt County, CA.
Credit Wikimedia Commons

The Píkyav Field Institute is part of the Karuk Tribe’s efforts to provide culturally relevant educational access in the remote reaches of California. The idea is to connect young people with the land and indigenous culture. It's being supported by a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to the Karuk Tribe.

Lisa Hillman is Program Manager with the Karuk Tribe. Leaf Hillman is the Tribe's Director of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy. They join us with details.

Tags: 
education
ecology

Related Content

Karuk Tribe Opens Herbaria

By & Aug 23, 2016
Karuk Tribe

Reasserting tribal identities involves more than focus on the people. 

It also involves focus on the things that surrounded the people, in nature, in previous generations. 

So the Karuk Tribe is elevating its preservation of natural resources significant to the tribe, with the opening of the Tribal Herbaria.  Herbaria, the plural of herbarium, are collections of plants; in this case, plants native the to the lands in which the Karuk are native. 

This is believed to be among the first native plant collections managed by an indigenous people. 

Storytelling For And By Youth

By Jan 27, 2017
http://www.heartisan.foundation/

Whoever said children should be seen and not heard would have done well to follow their own advice. The voices of young people can motivate and inspire us to see the world less cynically.

We welcome such voices on the Exchange. Since the live broadcast is during school hours, our guide is an adult. Abram Katz is Education Director with the Heartisan Foundation. It operates The Heartisan Youth Center in Grant Pass.