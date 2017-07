People drive cars and trucks in daytime and nighttime with no major problems.

But when nighttime comes DURING the daytime... that's a whole different story.

People are expected to flock to parts of Oregon to witness the solar eclipse coming on the morning of August 21st.

Traffic snarls and more are possible, and both the transportation department--ODOT--and the Office of Emergency Management are making plans.

We talk to both agencies about the major concerns and the plans to address them.