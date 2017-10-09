Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Douglas County Considers Home-rule Charter

By , & 1 minute ago
  • Gary Halvorson/Oregon State Archives

Douglas County government looks like a lot of other county governments in Western Oregon, but a change is in the offing. 

A "home rule" charter group proposes a shakeup.  If voters approve the change, the three-person board of paid commissioners would be replaced by a five-person board of volunteer county commissioners elected from specific electoral districts. 

It would potentially save the county money (in salaries), and bring the commissioners closer (physically, anyway) to the voters. 

Stacy McLaughlin from the home rule committee joins us, along with lawyer David Schuman, who has experience with home-rule structures as both lawyer and judge.  
 

Tags: 
county government

Related Content

Finding County Funding Solutions

By & Charlotte Duren Jun 17, 2014
Scott Sanchez/Wikimedia

The public safety situation is dire in some Oregon counties. 

Some, like Josephine, simply can't afford to put deputies on patrol for more than a single shift on weekdays. 

Major crimes go unreported and uninvestigated, and criminals go unpunished. 

The Association of Oregon Counties brought reps from all of Oregon's 36 counties together last week in Hood River (June 9-10) to talk about possible approaches to improve county funding and services. 

The Next Step For Douglas County Libraries

By & Jul 6, 2017
Save Our Libraries Committee

The home page for the library system in Douglas County is a sad place indeed, listing no open hours for any of the libraries. 

The fact is, most of the libraries are open again, with shorter hours and volunteers doing the work.

The county withdrew funding due to tight budgets, and the libraries closed weeks ago.  Quick work got them open again, but a long-term solution is still being sought by members of a task force.

They are encouraged by the success of a vote to create a new library district in neighboring Josephine County.  Pat Fahey took part in that effort and is an advisor to the group in Douglas County.

Robert Leo Heilman is with the Friends of the Myrtle Creek Library.