Tue 8 AM | Douglas County Considers Home-rule Charter

Douglas County government looks like a lot of other county governments in Western Oregon, but a change is in the offing.

A "home rule" charter group proposes a shakeup. If voters approve the change, the three-person board of paid commissioners would be replaced by a five-person board of volunteer county commissioners elected from specific electoral districts.

It would potentially save the county money (in salaries), and bring the commissioners closer (physically, anyway) to the voters.

Stacy McLaughlin from the home rule committee joins us, along with lawyer David Schuman, who has experience with home-rule structures as both lawyer and judge.

