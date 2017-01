Oregon has been a hotbed of activity in the marijuana business since voters legalized pot in the November 2014 election.

Which is why the Oregonian assigned reporters to cover the marijuana beat. Noelle Crombie continues to break ground and break stories in her reporting for the paper and its web entity, Oregon Live.

With retail sales now up and running and local taxes on sales, there's plenty to talk about.

Crombie catches us up on the many changes.