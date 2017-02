Valentine's Day seems like a great time to talk about love and sex, and to do so frankly.

Julie Gillis and Mario Fregoso are ready. Gillis is one of the creators of BedPost Confessions, a storytelling project about sex and sexuality. She's started an Ashland version of the event.

And Mario Fregoso works to support LGBTQ+ young people through the Lotus Rising Project.

We discuss sexuality, positivity, health, and more. www.bedpostconfessions.com