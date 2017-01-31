Trump's Tweets Given Context

President Trump tweets a lot. With tens of millions of followers on Twitter, Trump proposes policy, shares his latest actions and reacts to the news. But 140 characters rarely gives the full context.

Here, NPR's politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be looking at the president's tweets and annotating them to put them in a broader political and policy context and to share more in-depth reporting on the topics he brings up. They won't be writing about every tweet -- just the ones that they can add something substantive to, and ones that could have larger implications.

Loading...