Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Trump's Remarks About Erasing Puerto Rico's Debt Jolt The Markets

By Jim Zarroli 57 minutes ago
  • President Trump tosses paper towels into a crowd as he hands out supplies Tuesday in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, where he went to survey hurricane damage.
    President Trump tosses paper towels into a crowd as he hands out supplies Tuesday in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, where he went to survey hurricane damage.
    Evan Vucci / AP
Originally published on October 4, 2017 3:33 pm

The president told Fox News "you can say goodbye" to Puerto Rico's $73 billion in debt. But the White House quickly walked back the remarks.