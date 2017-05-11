Trump Says He Planned To Fire 'Grandstander' Comey 'Regardless Of Recommendation'

Undermining the prior rationale laid out by the White House, President Trump said he fired James Comey as FBI director without regard to the Justice Department's recommendation.

"I was going to fire him regardless of recommendation," Trump told NBC's Lester Holt in his widest-ranging remarks about his firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

He added, "He's a showboat. He's a grandstander. The FBI has been in turmoil. You know that, I know that, everybody knows that. You take a look at the FBI a year ago — it was in virtual turmoil, less than a year ago. It hasn't recovered from that."

Raising more ethical questions, Trump admitted that he called Comey to find out if he was under FBI investigation.

"If it's possible, can you let me know, am I under investigation," Trump told Holt.

That's a remarkable admission, given the delineation most presidents and FBI directors are careful to draw to not show they are interfering in investigations, especially ones that might be related to them.

Trump said he was told by Comey three times that he was not under investigation.

The White House claimed Wednesday that morale was low at the FBI. That, however, was disputed by Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. McCabe said at a congressional hearing Thursday that Comey had the full confidence of the bureau.

On Wednesday in brief remarks in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters he fired Comey "because he wasn't doing a good job, simply. He was not doing a good job."

Trump abruptly relieved Comey of his duties Tuesday. The reasoning the White House gave was Comey's handling of the Clinton email investigation based on a review by the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.

But both Democrats and Republicans are raising questions about the timing of Comey's firing. It comes just as the FBI appeared to be ramping up its investigation of Trump associates' ties to Russia.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the president has been thinking about firing Comey since November.

Since then, Comey publicly confirmed for the first time that there was an ongoing FBI investigation into Trump associates and collusion with Russia. Comey also under oath disputed the president's baseless claim that President Obama ordered his team to be wiretapped. Comey said in the past week that

And he requested significantly more resources, briefed key senators of that Monday and was fired Tuesday.

