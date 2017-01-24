Trump Meets With Automakers, Signs Executive Orders On Pipeline Construction

At the White House this morning, President Donald Trump told the heads of American auto companies that he wants long-term job creation and “real regulations” that make it easy for companies to do business.

Additionally, Trump has signed executive orders to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. Trump also said Tuesday morning he’ll announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court vacancy next week.

