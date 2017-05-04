True Value And Walmart Agree To Phase Out Bee-Killing Pesticides

A Eugene non-profit is cheering a decision by garden retailers to stop selling pesticides that are dangerous to bees.

Walmart and True Value announced they’ll phase out products that contain neo-nicotinoids. Researchers blame the chemicals for recent bee declines in the U.S. and Canada. Lisa Arkin is Executive Director of Beyond Toxics in Eugene. Her organization has been pressuring retailers to stop selling products that contain neo-nics or plants that have been treated with the chemicals.

Arkin: “These are bee-killing pesticides. They kill bees on contact. They also kill them in slow-motion by preventing them from flying or finding their way back home. It’s important that these kinds of products are not used in our home gardens where we’re trying to attract bees.”

Arkin says bees are what are called a keystone species. When they’re not pollinating, that can affect the food system. She says 8 native bumblebees have been listed on the endangered species list. Home Depot previously removed neonicotinoids from its shelves.



