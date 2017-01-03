Tracking The Causes Of Bee Deaths

Bee researchers share their findings.

It's been more than a decade since beekeepers began noticing huge die-offs of bees in their care, in a phenomenon called colony collapse disorder, or CCD.

Science is perhaps closer to understanding the causes of CCD, but not to stopping it outright. And the public at large has a stake, since bees pollinate so many of the crops we depend upon for food.

Biologist Sainath Suryanarayanan and sociologist Daniel Lee Kleinman teamed up to explore bee plague and human reaction, in a book called Vanishing Bees.

The authors, both teaching at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, join us to explore the issues.

