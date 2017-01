We'd be hard-pressed to find another person who is as passionate about music as Josh Gross.

Or at least as passionate and ARTICULATE before 10 AM as Josh is.

Josh is the music editor at the Rogue Valley Messenger (check out his Best of 2016 list), and a monthly contributor to The Exchange with "Rogue Sounds."

He brings us up to date on musical performers visiting the Rogue Valley in the coming weeks.