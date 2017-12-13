Thu 9 AM | Turning The Light On: "Daring Democracy"

Elections and their aftermath produce jubiliation and despair, that's clear. But do people REALLY feel like their voices are heard on a regular basis?

Activists Frances Moore Lappé and Adam Eichen say NO. They say too many people feel like our version of democracy may not be worth defending.

They suggest remedies in the book they wrote together: Daring Democracy: Igniting Power, Meaning, and Connection for the America We Want.

They see a movement of other movements to stand up for democracy.

The authors join us to unfold the concept.