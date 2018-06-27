Thu 9 AM | Sexual Assault Responses, In Fiction And Real Life

Few people will approach the issue of sexual assault the way Winnie Li did. Her novel Dark Chapter, a fictionalized account of her real-life rape, brings readers into the mind of victim and rapist.

And it kindles a larger discussion of how we as a society respond to the survivors of sexual assault.

Susan Moen helps coordinate the response at the Jackson County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART), and BB Beltran does the same for Lane County Sexual Assault Support Services (SASSLane).

All three join us to cover what all of us should know about sexual assault and the keys to prevention and survival.