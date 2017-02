The British Invasion in popular music gave way to more free-form sounds as the 1960s went on.

And that phase gave way to "glam rock" and David Bowie and Lou Reed and the New York Dolls.

Could a fan of Led Zeppelin like Queen at the same time? Simon Reynolds ponders these issues in his book on the genre, Shock and Awe: Glam Rock and Its Legacy, from the Seventies to the Twenty-first Century.

We pull some appropriate clips, strap on platform shoes, and visit with Simon about his findings.