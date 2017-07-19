Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Nazi & Holocaust Descendants Join Forces

By & 15 minutes ago

Depending on your political orientation, this time in America is either the dawn of a new age or something like "springtime for Hitler." 

Credit salon.com

And it is Hitler's time that Jessica Shattuck and Rachel Kadish want to focus on, with the central question "how did good people let this happen?" 

Kadish, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, is the author of the novel The Weight of Ink

Shattuck, the granddaughter of Nazis, wrote the novel The Woman in the Castle

We discuss both of their books, and their thoughts on how that earlier time sheds light--or darkness--on our own. 

 

