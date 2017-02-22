Thu 9 AM | Mythbusting The Perpetual Arms Race

No matter the state of the economy or the political party in power, the arms industry continues to hum along.

New and expensive weapons systems are built all the time, both for domestic use and for sale in foreign countries. If there is a true debate going on, the arms makers are winning it.

Paul Holden pulls together arguments from many writers against the arms industry in the book Indefensible: Seven Myths that Sustain the Global Arms Trade.

The editor joins us with a sampling of the arguments at large and in the book.

