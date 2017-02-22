Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Mythbusting The Perpetual Arms Race

By & 1 minute ago

No matter the state of the economy or the political party in power, the arms industry continues to hum along. 

New and expensive weapons systems are built all the time, both for domestic use and for sale in foreign countries.  If there is a true debate going on, the arms makers are winning it. 

Paul Holden pulls together arguments from many writers against the arms industry in the book Indefensible: Seven Myths that Sustain the Global Arms Trade.

The editor joins us with a sampling of the arguments at large and in the book.  
 

Tags: 
military

Related Content

Life In The Cockpit

By & Nov 10, 2016
Balcer/Wikimedia

We complain about the cramped seats on commercial planes, but at least we can get up and go to the bathroom. 

Not so in fighter jets like the ones Larry Wood flew in his career.  Wood was a fighter pilot for the Marine Corps in Vietnam, one of many duties in a long military career. 

He'll give us a glimpse into life in the cockpit when he visits the Exchange. 

Can War Be Comfortable For Warriors?

By & Jun 23, 2016
W.W. Norton Books

Diarrhea as a threat to national security is nothing new, (dysentary's been part of American military history since before Valley Forge), but the approaches have certainly evolved.

Where we are now in easing the ravages of war -- be it intestinal distress, panic, exhaustion, heat, ​flies and/or ​noise --- are all covered in a new book by journalist Mary Roach.

She goes under the armor, below the belt and to a few more unmentionable places in Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans At War.