The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | The Myriad Problems Of Today, Addressed In "The Fix"

We live in an age of unprecedented, irreversible decline—or so we’re often told.

A riot training exercise for the U.S. Army in Germany, 2013.
Credit Department of Defense/Public Domain

Jonathan Tepperman’s The Fix: How Countries Use Crises to Solve the World’s Worst Problems presents a very different picture.

It identifies ten pervasive and seemingly impossible challenges—including immigration reform, economic stagnation, political gridlock, corruption, and Islamist extremism—and shows that, contrary to the general consensus, each has a solution, and not merely a hypothetical one.

By taking a close look at overlooked success stories—from countries as diverse as Canada, Botswana, and Indonesia—Tepperman discovers practical advice for problem-solvers of all stripes, making a data-driven case for optimism in a time of crushing pessimism. 

He visits with details.
 

