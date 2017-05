It only took a few thousand years, but Oregon has its first official Native American Poet Laureate.

Elizabeth Woody was named Oregon Poet Laureate by Governor Kate Brown last year.

Woody is member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, a writer in several genres and a visual artist as well.

She visits Ashland for a speaking engagement (May 11), and drops by the studio for a visit.

We hear her poetry and her personal story.