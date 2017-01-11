Thu 9 AM | Japanese-American Internment, In Striking Pictures

Related Program: 
The shipping of Japanese-Americans to prison camps during World War II is not one of the prouder episodes in American history.  But it is a well-documented episode. 

Some of the best-known American photographers of the time, including Dorothea Lange and Ansel Adams, captured images of American citizens held captive in the name of security. 

A new collection of the photographs is offered in the book Un-American.  Photo historians Richard Cahan and Michael Williams assembled the collection. 

They visit to talk about the project, and some of the stunning images they curated.   

 

Telling The Story Of Tule Lake's Dark Past

By & Dec 16, 2016
A major story in American history took place in the Klamath Basin, and it will be acknowledged more prominently in the future.  The only question is HOW prominently. 

The Tule Lake area was home to internment camps during the second world war, keeping Japanese-Americans away from their homes and out of the general population. 

The Tule Lake Unit of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument is developing a management plan for how to better tell the story of what happened there. 

Public meetings have already been held and comments have been received. 

The Effects Of Interment On Japanese American Women

By & Dec 16, 2016
The discussion of the plans for the places that once held Japanese-American internment camps prompts a revisit with an earlier guest. 

Precious Yamaguchi is the granddaughter of people who were sent to the camps during World War II. 

She wrote a book about women in the camps, Experiences of Japanese American Women during and after World War II.