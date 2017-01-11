Thu 9 AM | Japanese-American Internment, In Striking Pictures

The shipping of Japanese-Americans to prison camps during World War II is not one of the prouder episodes in American history. But it is a well-documented episode.

Some of the best-known American photographers of the time, including Dorothea Lange and Ansel Adams, captured images of American citizens held captive in the name of security.

A new collection of the photographs is offered in the book Un-American. Photo historians Richard Cahan and Michael Williams assembled the collection.

They visit to talk about the project, and some of the stunning images they curated.