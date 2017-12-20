Thu 9 AM | Frank Talk About Puberty From "HelloFlo"

Men are lucky in that they do not have to deal with menstruation every month. They've also been lucky to mostly avoid the subject: women have generally steered clear of very public discussions of menstruation.

Naama Bloom blows up that silence with her book HelloFlo: The Guide, Period; The Everything Puberty Book for the Modern Girl.

It is a print version of the offerings Bloom put on her health site, Helloflo.com.

We talk about the contents of book and site, and how young women and girls have taken to the information.

