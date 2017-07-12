Thu 9 AM | Eugene Writer Offers Tips On Better Writing For All

You don't have to write like a journalist to be successful in most careers. But it helps, actually.

Being able to communicate thoughts in writing--briefly and clearly--is a handy skill no matter what the job.

Professional journalist Mary-Kate Mackey, who taught at the University of Oregon, packages up some ideas on how to deliver punchy prose in her book Write Better Right Now: The Reluctant Writer's Guide to Confident Communication and Self-Assured Style.

That subtitle tells it all: even if you are reluctant to write, knowing how can only help.

The author visits with highlights.