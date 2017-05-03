Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Dictators On Rise Despite American Efforts

By & 8 minutes ago

The Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union was all about preventing totalitarian government from taking hold in the world. 

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, "Europe's Last Dictator," arrives in Ecuador.
Credit Cancillería Ecuador, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=34751084

Now the Cold War is long over, the Soviet Union gone... and totalitarian government is gaining anyway. 

Brian Klaas at the London School of Economics says if western democracies are looking for whom to blame, they should look in the mirror. 

That is the case he makes in his book The Despot's Accomplice: How the West is Aiding and Abetting the Decline of Democracy

Listen for the details of his argument that the United States and its allies pushed for democracy and got the opposite.  
 

Tags: 
military

Related Content

Mythbusting The Perpetual Arms Race

By & Emily Cureton Feb 22, 2017

No matter the state of the economy or the political party in power, the arms industry continues to hum along. 

New and expensive weapons systems are built all the time, both for domestic use and for sale in foreign countries.  If there is a true debate going on, the arms makers are winning it. 

Paul Holden pulls together arguments from many writers against the arms industry in the book Indefensible: Seven Myths that Sustain the Global Arms Trade.

Remembering The People Left Behind When Soldiers Go To War

By & Emily Cureton Nov 11, 2016
militaryfamilydocumentary.com

We focus a great deal of attention in our veterans, in political campaigns like the one just ended, and in non-election years. 

But while service members are deployed, they've got people back home waiting and hoping for a safe return. 

Two military families are profiled in the documentary "While Time Stands Still," by filmmaker Elena Miliaresis. 

She and her film visit Southern Oregon for a few screenings, and a discussion show on Southern Oregon Public TV