Thu 9 AM | Dictators On Rise Despite American Efforts

The Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union was all about preventing totalitarian government from taking hold in the world.

Now the Cold War is long over, the Soviet Union gone... and totalitarian government is gaining anyway.

Brian Klaas at the London School of Economics says if western democracies are looking for whom to blame, they should look in the mirror.

That is the case he makes in his book The Despot's Accomplice: How the West is Aiding and Abetting the Decline of Democracy.

Listen for the details of his argument that the United States and its allies pushed for democracy and got the opposite.

