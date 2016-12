Tomáseen Foley doesn't have to do a great deal of research to tell stories of Ireland in days gone by.

He was born and raised there, in a time and place before many modern amenities arrived.

Foley's stories are just a small part of the annual celebration he created called "A Celtic Christmas."

This season marks the 20th for the show, featuring story, song and dance, and seen on stages across the country.

We cram a few of the cast members into our studio to replicate a bit of the show.